Railers Pick Up Redemption Win Against The Mariners

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (1-1-0-0, 2pts) earned a redemption win against the Maine Mariners (1-1-0-0, 2pts on Saturday night by the final score of 4-2 at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center. The Railers are at the DCU Center for the return of the regular season against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, October 21st at 7:05 p.m. EST.

Worcester started the game with a powerplay goal from defender Christian Krygier (1-0-1) to take the lead (1-0) in the first period. Worcester doubled their lead in the second period with a short-handed goal scored by Joey Cipollone (2-1-3). It was not until 16:04 of the second period did Maine appear on the scoreboard, as Ethan Keppen (1-0-1) scored his third preseason goal in two games. Both teams earned a goal during the third period. For Worcester's Joey Cipollone it was his second of the game, and for Maine's Chase Zieky scored his first of the game.

Worcester set the tone early in the first period with a powerplay goal scored by defender Christian Krygier (1st) assisted by Blade Jenkins and John Copeland at 8:00 into the first period. Both teams participated in a physical battle as a pair of slashing penalties were handed out on both sides. At 17:17 Chris Ordoobadi dropped the gloves and got the better of Wyllum Deveaux, with both players given a 5-minute major. The first period ended with Worcester ahead 1-0, outshooting Maine 6-3.

At 3:29 of the second period Worcester doubled their lead with a goal from Joey Cipollone (1st). Taking advantage of a neutral zone turn over resulted him with a breakaway goal scored on Brad Arvantis. Halfway through the second period Maine swapped goaltenders utilizing Cole Ceci for the remainder of the game. At 16:04 Ethan Keppen (3rd) scored top right after collecting a feed from the left-wing side by defenseman Gabriel Chicoine to put Maine on the board. Shots on goal remained in favor of Worcester as the second period wrapped up at 12-8.

Worcester added another goal at 1:54 into the third period, as Joey Cipollone (2nd) scored his second goal of the game. Todd Goehring and Jayson Dobay picked up assists on the goal. After charging down the left-wing side followed by a hard crash, Maine earned another at 14:45 of the third thanks to Chase Zieky (1st). Worcester finished the game with an empty net goal scored by Keeghan Howdeshell at 18:57 in the third period, as the Railers grabbed the preseason win by a final score of 4-2. Shots in the third favored Maine 9-8, while Worcester outshot the Mariners on the game 21-17.

Notes:

Final shots were 21-17 in favor of Worcester... Brad Arvanitis (0-0-0) made 8 saves on 10 shots, while Cole Ceci (0-1-0) made 9 saves on 10 shots for Maine. Josh Boyko (0-1-0) made 15 saves on 17 shots for Worcester, while Conor O'Brien served as the backup... did not dress for Worcester...Both Joey Cipollone and Keeghan Howdeshell led the Railers in shots with 3 each.

