Oilers Sweep Americans in Preseason Series with Shutout Victory

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Allen Americans 6-0 on Saturday in a preseason contest at the Oilers Ice Center.

Neither team found the back of the net in the opening period, with Tulsa outshooting the Americans 15-14.

Ryan Olsen opened the scoring just 40 seconds into the middle frame, tipping home a power-play feed from Justin Bean to make it a 1-0 contest. Michael Farren followed up 5:30 later with a bar down snipe, making it 2-0 Oilers. Kalvyn Watson tucked a short-handed breakaway goal through Mark Sinclair's five hole 8:43 into the period. Olsen extended the Oilers lead to four with his second of the frame, a one-time touch off a Tag Bertuzzi feed with 2:23 remaining in period two.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov roofed a backhander off his own rebound over Chase Perry 7:50 into the third period to put the Oilers up by five. The tally was Yevdokimov's third of the preseason. Dante Sheriff closed the score line 6-0 with a breakaway goal with 6:59 remaining in the game.

Tomas Suchanek stopped all 20 chances he faced, and Gage Alexander remained perfect in preseason, halting eight, to bring the goaltender to 21 total saves on the weekend.

Tulsa outshot the Americans 37-28.

The Oilers didn't allow an even-strength goal in either preseason game.

The Oilers look to continue their preseason form on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah as they take on the Grizzlies in the regular season opener. Puck drop is at 8:10 p.m. CT. Tulsa's home opener will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:05 p.m., hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones.

