Steelheads Add Defenseman Jake Murray

October 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jake Murray to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Murray, 21, had his playing rights acquired by Idaho on Friday from Cincinnati and signed a contract today. The 6-foot-3, 200lb defender made his ECHL debut with the Cyclones on Apr. 14 at Kansas City and played two regular season games and nine games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Mississauga, ON native played parts of five seasons in the OHL from 2018-23 accumulating 100 points (14G, 86A) in 257 career games. He spent time with the Kingston Frontenacs in each season and served as an Assistant Captain for four years from 2019-23. He was traded to the Guelph Storm after playing four games last season with the Frontenacs and finished the year with the Storm as an Assistant Captain playing 64 games totaling 38 points (4G, 34A).

The Steelheads will face the Utah Grizzlies tonight at the Idaho Central Arena for a Pre-Season Game at 7:10 p.m. The game is a season ticket holder appreciation event with general admission seating.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

