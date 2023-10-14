ECHL Transactions - October 14
October 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 14, 2023:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Kalamazoo:
Trevor Babin, G
Maine:
Seth Bafaro, D
Norfolk:
Hunter Hall, F
Max Milosek, G
John Moncovich, F
Trois-Rivières:
William Lavalliere, G
Kyle Soper, D
Mathieu Boislard, D
Cedrick Chagnon, F
Samuel Hatto, F
Zachary Racicot, D
Samy Pare, F
Jordan Sandhu, F
Mathieu Pompei, F
Daryk Plouffe-Dube, F
Kaiden Kirkwood, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Connor Fedorek, D
James McEwan, F
Maine:
Troy MacTavish, F
Brendan Harrogate, F
Norfolk:
Nicolas Ouellet, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Parker Saretsky, F signed contract, added to training camp roster [10/13]
Idaho:
Add Jake Murray, D signed contract, added to training camp roster
Maine:
Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston
Orlando:
Delete D-Jay Jerome, F traded to Newfoundland
