ECHL Transactions - October 14

October 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 14, 2023:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Kalamazoo:

Trevor Babin, G

Maine:

Seth Bafaro, D

Norfolk:

Hunter Hall, F

Max Milosek, G

John Moncovich, F

Trois-Rivières:

William Lavalliere, G

Kyle Soper, D

Mathieu Boislard, D

Cedrick Chagnon, F

Samuel Hatto, F

Zachary Racicot, D

Samy Pare, F

Jordan Sandhu, F

Mathieu Pompei, F

Daryk Plouffe-Dube, F

Kaiden Kirkwood, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Connor Fedorek, D

James McEwan, F

Maine:

Troy MacTavish, F

Brendan Harrogate, F

Norfolk:

Nicolas Ouellet, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Parker Saretsky, F signed contract, added to training camp roster [10/13]

Idaho:

Add Jake Murray, D signed contract, added to training camp roster

Maine:

Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston

Orlando:

Delete D-Jay Jerome, F traded to Newfoundland

