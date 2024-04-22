Tucson Roadrunners Weekend Guide: WhiteOut Is Here

Series Against The Calgary Wrangles

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 24: Tucson vs. Calgary, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2 - Friday, April 26: Tucson vs. Calgary, 7:00 p.m.

Game 3 - Sunday, April 28: Tucson vs. Calgary, 7:00 p.m. (If Necessary)

The Roadrunners begin the run to the cup with a best-of-three series against the Calgary Wranglers; with game one on Wednesday, April 24, game two on Friday, April 26, and game three on Sunday, April 28, if necessary. The Roadrunners enter the playoffs as the hottest team in the AHL; having gone 6-0-0-1 in the final seven games of the season. Calgary on the other hand struggled to end the year; going 0-4-1-0 in the final five games.

Wednesday, April 24: Tucson vs. Calgary, 7:00 p.m.

WhiteOut Tucson returns to the TCC for the first time since 2018; where fans in attendance are encouraged to wear white in the stands. WhiteOut Rally Towels are being given away when fans enter the arena while supplies last.

Friday, April 26: Tucson vs. Calgary, 7:00 p.m.

The Roadrunners enter game two of the opening series; giving away WhiteOut T-Shirts to fans while supplies last presented by one AZ Credit Union. A Pregame Tailgate presented by One AZ Credit Union with live music and food and beverage will also be available before the game.

Sunday, April 28: Tucson vs. Calgary, 7:00 p.m. if necessary

If the first two games end in a split, the Roadrunners will play the Wranglers for the third and final game of the series.

For more details and to reserve tickets visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun, TucsonRoadrunners.com/Playoffs and TucsonRoadrunners.com/WhiteOut

