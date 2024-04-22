Monsters' Jet Greaves Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

April 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters , top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that goaltender Jet Greaves was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending on April 21. Starting three road games in net for Cleveland in the span of less than three days, Greaves went 3-0-0 with a 1.97 goals-against average (GAA) and .942 save percentage (S%) to secure the North Division title on Sunday in Toronto, the first division crown in Monsters franchise history.

A 6'0", 191 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 23, stopped 97 combined shots spanning a 3-2 overtime win over the Rochester Americans on Friday and 4-3 and 3-1 wins over the Toronto Marlies on Saturday and Sunday. Cleveland's Sunday victory was Greaves' 30th of the campaign, a new single-season club record. The win was Greaves' 61st with the Monsters, making him the winningest net-minder in franchise history.

In nine NHL appearances for Columbus this season, Greaves went 3-6-0 with a 3.49 GAA and .908 S%. An AHL All-Star this season, Greaves went 30-12-4 with one shutout, a 2.93 GAA and .910 S% in 46 appearances for Cleveland and ranked among the AHL's leaders in wins (T2nd), games played (3rd), minutes played (2684:15, 3rd), saves (1318, 3rd), and assists (3, 2nd) this year.

Greaves went 3-7-0 with a 3.44 GAA and a .912 S% in ten career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24 and in 118 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-24, Greaves went 61-40-11 with four shutouts, a 2.96 GAA, and a .905 S%. In 15 appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings in 2021-22, Greaves went 10-5-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .907 S%. Prior to his professional career, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA, and a .899 S% in 60 OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

