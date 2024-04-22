Cleveland Monsters Single Game Tickets on Sale Now for North Division Semifinals

April 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced today that single game tickets for the 2024 Calder Cup North Division Semifinals are on sale now at clevelandmonsters.com . With three road wins in as many days to capture the first division title in franchise history , the Monsters earned a first-round bye and home ice advantage in the Division Semifinals . The Monsters will host the winner of the Belleville Senators and Toronto Marlies first round series with game dates and times being announced at a later date.

Single game tickets for the North Division Semifinals start at just $10! CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

The first 5,000 fans to Home Playoff Game 1 will receive a Fear the Depths t-shirt courtesy of University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine and a rally towel courtesy of Advance Door Company . The first 5,000 fans to Home Playoff Game 2 will receive a Monsters playoff rally towel courtesy of Mint to Be Family Dentistry .

Fans can find the most up to date Monsters Calder Cup Playoff information at clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs or by signing up for Monsters SMS alerts by texting ' PLAYOFFS ' to 30594 .

NEW FOR PLAYOFFS ! Dive in The Deep End ! The south end of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse where the Monsters attack twice will be transformed for the playoffs into The Deep End, home to the most fearsome fans in the league. Spanning sections 112-116 and M112-M116, The Deep End will feature a new look with branded signage on platforms and a fan banner that will be held up during team introductions. All fans seated in these sections will also receive exclusive Deep End thundersticks. Seats in The Deep End come with an expectation that the home fans will use their proximity to the goal to help the Monsters surge ahead in the first period, provide calmer seas when the team defends their net in the second period, and sink the opponent in the third frame. To purchase tickets in The Deep End, click HERE and select a seating location in one of the aforementioned sections.

Fans can also secure the same great seats to all potential playoff games at a discounted rate through the 2024 Monsters Playoff Pack . Lastly, fans can catch playoff action when signing up for a 2024-25 Monsters Hockey Club Membership and receive the first home game of the North Division Semifinals for FREE!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.