Conor Geekie Assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners by the Arizona Coyotes
April 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners and General Manager John Ferguson announced Sunday that 2022 11th overall pick Conor Geekie has been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners from the Swift Current Broncos by the Arizona Coyotes ahead of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Geekie was drafted in the first round, 11th overall, by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The Strathclair, Manitoba native played in 215 games in the Western Hockey League (WHL) between the Winnipeg Ice, Wenatchee Wild and Swift Current Broncos; scoring 111 goals and 158 assists for 269 points. In addition, Geekie tallied 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points in 43 WHL playoff games: including six goals and three assists for nine points in nine 2024 WHL playoff games.
This season, Geekie played 55 games between the Wenatchee Wild (26) and Swift Current Broncos (29); notching 43 goals and 56 assists for 99 points.
Geekie also participated in the U-20 World Junior Championships for team Canada; where he had two goals and an assist for three points in five games.
Geekie joins the Roadrunners ahead of their round one Calder Cup Playoff series versus the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. and Friday at 7:00 p.m. in a best-of-three series.
