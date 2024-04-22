Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Crozier from Syracuse Crunch

April 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Max Crozier from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Crozier, 24, played in 13 regular games for the Lightning this season, recording two assists and averaging 12:56 time on ice. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound defenseman made his NHL debut January 13 vs. Anaheim and recorded his first NHL point in his fifth career game January 23 at Philadelphia and posted another assist in the following game January 25 vs. Arizona. He last appeared for the Lightning on March 7 vs. Calgary.

Crozier skated in 49 games for the Syracuse Crunch during the 2023-24 regular season and posted totals of four goals, 17 assists and 21 points. He ranked fifth among Crunch defensemen for scoring and second among rookie blueliners. Crozier ranked tied for 12th among AHL rookie defensemen for assists and tied for 15th for scoring.

The Calgary native was a fourth-round selection (120th overall) of the Lightning in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster . For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch ), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch ) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch ).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 22, 2024

Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Crozier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.