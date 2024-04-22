Wranglers Add Hunter Brzustewicz to Roster
April 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Calgary Wranglers have added defenceman Hunter Brzustewicz to their roster on an amateur try-out agreement.
The blueliner is coming off a career-year in the OHL with the Kitchener Rangers, scoring 13 goals and 92 points in 67 regular season games. In the playoffs, Brzustewicz posted one goal and nine points in 10 games.
The Flames acquired Brzustewicz earlier this season in the Andrei Kuzmenko trade with the Vancouver Canucks and signed the 19-year-old to an entry-level contract on Mar. 14.
In addition, goaltender Matthew Radomsky's season has concluded and he has been removed from the roster.
The Wranglers open up the AHL Playoffs on the road with their first-round series against Tucson starting on Wednesday, Apr. 24 (AHL TV).
