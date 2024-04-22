Caps Re-Assign Forward Andrew Cristall to Hershey

April 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-assigned forward Andrew Cristall from the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL) to the Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Cristall, 19, recorded 111 points (40g, 71a) in 62 games with Kelowna this season. The 5'10", 175-pound forward ranked fifth in the WHL in points during the regular season and was named to the WHL B.C. Division Second All-Star Team. In addition, Cristall ranked tied for first on Kelowna with 15 points (4g, 11a) in 11 WHL playoff games.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native spent the 2022-23 season with Kelowna, where he led the team in goals (39), assists (56) and points (95). Cristall's 1.76 points-per-game rate ranked fourth in the WHL, while his 95 points ranked tied for sixth. Cristall was named Kelowna's team MVP and was selected to the WHL B.C. Division First All-Star Team.

During the 2021-22 season, Cristall set a Kelowna Rockets franchise record for goals by a 16-year-old (28) and tied the franchise record for points by a 16-year-old (69). In 191 career WHL games with Kelowna, Cristall has recorded 280 points (109g, 171a).

Cristall was the Capitals' second-round choice, 40th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft. He will wear #36 for Hershey.

Additionally, the Bears announced today that forward Haakon Hänelt has been released from his professional tryout agreement.

The Bears next take the ice in the Atlantic Division Semifinals (opponent, dates, and times to be determined) after receiving a first-round bye for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, as they look to defend their title as 2023 Calder Cup Champions. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest updates regarding playoff opponents, game dates, start times, and ticket information.

