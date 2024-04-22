Lukas Svejkovsky, Matt Quercia Sent to Wheeling

April 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Lukas Svejkovsky has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, the Penguins have released forward Matt Quercia from his professional tryout agreement.

Svejkovsky, 22, notched a pair of goals and assists for four points in 19 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. A fourth-round (108 th overall) draft pick by Pittsburgh in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Svejkosvky has 19 points (5G-14A) in 66 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Point Roberts, Washington native suited up for 30 games with Wheeling during the regular season, producing at over a point-per-game pace. The second-year pro logged 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points as a Nailer.

Quercia, 25, amassed 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 64 games with the Nailers this season. He also led the team with 152 penalty minutes, which ranked ninth in the league and most among rookies.

Quercia made his AHL debut with the Penguins on Saturday, Mar. 30 in a win against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Quercia did not earn any points in his six contests for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

In 83 career ECHL games, all with Wheeling, Quercia has picked up 40 points (14G-26A). Prior to turning pro, the native of Andover, Massachusetts played three seasons at Boston University before transferring to Michigan Tech University for his senior year. He procured 22 points (11G-11A) across those four seasons.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is its first game of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, a showdown with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, Apr. 24. Puck drop for Game 1 of the best-of-three series between the Penguins and Phantoms is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

