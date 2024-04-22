Condors First Round Series Preview
April 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
(6) BAKERSFIELD CONDORS v (3) ONTARIO REIGN SERIES PREVIEW
First-ever playoff matchup between two organizations
CONDORS PLAYOFF SERIES HISTORY
2023: Lost in two games to Abbotsford (0-2)
2022: Won in two games versus Abbotsford (2-0)
Lost in three games to Stockton (0-3)
2021: Won in three games versus San Diego (2-1)
Won in three games versus Henderson (2-1)
2019: Won in four games versus Colorado (3-1)
Lost in six games versus San Diego (2-4)
Series total: 4-3
Playoff record: 11-12
2023-24 SEASON SERIES
Ontario 4 @ Bakersfield 3 (Apr 17 2024) Final OT
Bakersfield 3 @ Ontario 4 (Mar 30 2024) Final
Bakersfield 3 @ Ontario 4 (Mar 24 2024) Final
Ontario 0 @ Bakersfield 4 (Mar 16 2024) Final
Bakersfield 6 @ Ontario 2 (Jan 21 2024) Final
Ontario 2 @ Bakersfield 1 (Dec 9 2023) Final
Bakersfield 6 @ Ontario 4 (Dec 8 2023) Final
Ontario 3 @ Bakersfield 2 (Oct 21 2023) Final
Condors record: 3-4-1
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (39-27-6, 84pts)
1. Finished with the league's 5th best power play at 20.6%
2. Seth Griffith was t-8th in the league scoring race with 63 points
3. Eighth in goals against at 2.81 per game
4. Both goaltenders finished inside the top 10 in save percentage
5. Raphael Lavoie was 10th in the AHL in goals with 28
ONTARIO REIGN (42-23-7, 91pts)
1. Samuel Fagemo finished second in the AHL with 43 goals
2. The Reign power play was second in the AHL at 21.8%
3. Ontario's 23 road wins were third most in the league
4. Defensively, the team was sixth best at 2.75 per game
5. Rookie d-man Brandt Clarke was t-4th in the AHL with 46 points
