Condors First Round Series Preview

April 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(6) BAKERSFIELD CONDORS v (3) ONTARIO REIGN SERIES PREVIEW

First-ever playoff matchup between two organizations

CONDORS PLAYOFF SERIES HISTORY

2023: Lost in two games to Abbotsford (0-2)

2022: Won in two games versus Abbotsford (2-0)

Lost in three games to Stockton (0-3)

2021: Won in three games versus San Diego (2-1)

Won in three games versus Henderson (2-1)

2019: Won in four games versus Colorado (3-1)

Lost in six games versus San Diego (2-4)

Series total: 4-3

Playoff record: 11-12

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

Ontario 4 @ Bakersfield 3 (Apr 17 2024) Final OT

Bakersfield 3 @ Ontario 4 (Mar 30 2024) Final

Bakersfield 3 @ Ontario 4 (Mar 24 2024) Final

Ontario 0 @ Bakersfield 4 (Mar 16 2024) Final

Bakersfield 6 @ Ontario 2 (Jan 21 2024) Final

Ontario 2 @ Bakersfield 1 (Dec 9 2023) Final

Bakersfield 6 @ Ontario 4 (Dec 8 2023) Final

Ontario 3 @ Bakersfield 2 (Oct 21 2023) Final

Condors record: 3-4-1

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (39-27-6, 84pts)

1. Finished with the league's 5th best power play at 20.6%

2. Seth Griffith was t-8th in the league scoring race with 63 points

3. Eighth in goals against at 2.81 per game

4. Both goaltenders finished inside the top 10 in save percentage

5. Raphael Lavoie was 10th in the AHL in goals with 28

ONTARIO REIGN (42-23-7, 91pts)

1. Samuel Fagemo finished second in the AHL with 43 goals

2. The Reign power play was second in the AHL at 21.8%

3. Ontario's 23 road wins were third most in the league

4. Defensively, the team was sixth best at 2.75 per game

5. Rookie d-man Brandt Clarke was t-4th in the AHL with 46 points

