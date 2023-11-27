Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: on to December

Closing Out The Turkey Day Trip:

With their matchup on Tuesday, November 28 against the Ontario Reign, the Roadrunners will finish their five-game road trip that began in Calgary and proceeded to Henderson during Thanksgiving and now wraps up in Southern California. In the first four games, Tucson has gone 2-1-1-0 with securing five of a possible eight points. Three of those games have been decided by one goal with a score of 3-2 in which the Roadrunners have won two of those.

December Schedule:

In the month of December, the Roadrunners will be hosting six different theme and promotional nights which will begin with Laugh Night presented by 102.1 KFMA on Friday Dec. 1, Anime Night on Saturday, Dec. 2, Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Packs offer on Friday, Dec. 15, Teddy Bear Toss presented by TEP on Saturday, Dec. 16, Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Packs offer again on Friday, Dec. 29, and Star Wars Night on Saturday, Dec. 30. The Roadrunners will be returning home on Friday, December 1 for Laugh Night against the San Jose Barracuda where a Postgame Comedy Showcase, will be free with a game ticket scheduled to feature Chris Quinn, Holly Hilton, Omar Tarango, Allana Lopez, Jen Blanco, and Dom DiTolla. In addition, all game long will feature $5 16 Oz Draft Beers, Discounted Hot Dogs and $10 tickets for local college students. A food drive partnering with Impact of Southern Arizona will collect one-pound packages of pasta, veggie cans, tuna cans, peanut butter - small jars, tomato cans - any variety (sauce, diced), soup cans and cereal boxes or bags. The following game against San Jose on Saturday, Dec 2 will be Anime Night. This theme night will include featured entertainment, themed art on display and local Anime vendors. Fans can come dressed as their favorite Anime character if they please. CLICK HERE to purchase an Anime Ticket Offer that includes a t-shirt. Visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun for all ticket and promotional information.

The Clutch Gene:

Out of 17 Roadrunners games played this season, 11 of those have been decided by one goal. Tucson is 7-2-1-1 in those matchups and 5-1-1-0 on the road. Josh Doan leads the team this season with three game-winning goals while six other players: Cameron Hebig, Milos Keleman, Vlad Kolyachonok, Nathan Smith, Dylan Guenther and Max Szuber all have one each. Starting goaltender Matthew Villalta has started in 9 of the 11 one-goal games, being 7-1-0-1 with a 1.92 goals against average and .937 save percentage.

Once Friends, Now Enemies:

Three members of the Tucson Roadrunners will be competing against their former teams on Friday, Dec 1 and Saturday, Dec 2 against the San Jose Barracuda. Forward John Leonard, defenseman Montana Onyebuchi and broadcaster Jonathon Schaffer each spent two seasons with the San Jose organization and now will face against them for the first time in their careers. Leonard scored 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points in 47 games played, Onyebuchi played in 81 games, notching four goals and 13 assists for 17 points with 210 penalty minutes and Schaffer began his pro hockey career as a media relations assistant for San Jose before graduating college and joining the Roadrunners as a fulltime broadcaster.

Recent Transactions:

On Sunday, November 26, Jan Jenik was reassigned to the Tucson Roadrunners.

On The Mic:

Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour airs every Tuesday at 5 p.m. on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app, with a podcast version also available after each episode on the iHeartRadio app. This week "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny, with co-hosts Kim Cota Robles and Brett Fera, will be joined by a special guest from the team. In addition, a new episode of the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast released on Monday as the first of a two-part edition, as Adrian Denny leaves Jonathon Schaffer alone to host the podcast as he departed to catch the bus for Ontario.

