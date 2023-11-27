Wranglers' Gallant, Phantoms' Wilson Suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

Calgary Wranglers forward Alex Gallanthas been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Abbotsford on Nov. 26.

Gallant will miss Calgary's games on Friday (Dec. 1) and Sunday (Dec. 3) at Henderson, and Dec. 8 and Dec. 10 vs. Manitoba.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Garrett Wilsonhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a roughing incident in a game vs. Rochester on Nov. 25.

Wilson will miss Lehigh Valley's game on Friday (Dec. 1) at Hartford.

