Wranglers' Gallant, Phantoms' Wilson Suspended
November 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:
Calgary Wranglers forward Alex Gallanthas been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Abbotsford on Nov. 26.
Gallant will miss Calgary's games on Friday (Dec. 1) and Sunday (Dec. 3) at Henderson, and Dec. 8 and Dec. 10 vs. Manitoba.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Garrett Wilsonhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a roughing incident in a game vs. Rochester on Nov. 25.
Wilson will miss Lehigh Valley's game on Friday (Dec. 1) at Hartford.
