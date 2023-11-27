IceHogs Weekly: Hogs Ride Point Streak into Canadian Road Trip

IceHogs Weekly returns to fill you in on everything you need to know for the next week of IceHogs hockey! Run through the last week of action and prepare for two games ahead on the road this weekend.

The Hogs have been trending upwards for the last two weeks and have secured 10 out of a possible 12 points through their last six games. In that span, Rockford won four straight and is currently riding a six-game point streak. The IceHogs are one point behind the Texas Stars for first place in the Central Division standings.

6-2 Win vs Manitoba

2-1 OTW vs Milwaukee

3-2 OTL @ Milwaukee

Friday, Dec. 1 @ Manitoba

Sunday, Dec. 3 @ Manitoba

Numbers to Know

IceHogs 5 game win-streak. The last time the IceHogs won 5 games was in the 2018-19 season

Rockford rids a six-game point streak into this weekends' games.

David Gust leads Rockford with 10 assists this season.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Dec. 8 - $2 Beer Friday

Friday, Dec. 8 is another $2 Beer Friday at the BMO Center, presented by Bud Light and 104.9 The X! The IceHogs take on the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

Tickets to game on Dec. 8 vs. San Diego

Dec. 9 - Local Artist Hat Series Giveaway

Saturday, Dec. 9 is the first night in the IceHogs' Local Artist Hat Series presented by BMO! Fans will receive a free IceHogs hat designed by local artist Joe Tallman upon entry to the BMO Center.

Presented by WTVO 17 and FOX 39

Dec. 9 - Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game

Saturday, Dec. 9 is also the IceHogs' annual Teddy Bear Toss night presented by Big Radio. Fans can bring plush toys to throw onto the ice once Rockford scores its first goal. The toys will then be donated to local non-profit organizations.

Tickets to game on Dec. 9 vs. San Diego

The IceHogs are currently on a six-game point streak, tied for the second longest active point streak in the AHL.

The last time Rockford held a six-game point streak was last season from Jan. 28 to Feb. 11.

Rockford has picked up 10 out of 12 possible points in the last six contests. The last time the IceHogs accomplished that was last season during a six game span from Dec. 2 to Dec. 13.

Rockford's power play is now ranked fifth in the AHL at 22.6%.

The IceHogs are 9-0-1-0 when scoring first.

Rockford has kept the opposition to three goals or less in each of its last four games.

During the current six-game point streak, four games have reached overtime (Rockford is 2-2 in those games). Prior to the current point streak that started on Nov. 17, the IceHogs had only played in one game out of a possible 10 that was decided by one goal.

Rookie Colton Dach now has 10 points (5G, 5A) in 11 games with Rockford. Dach posted two multi-point efforts last week and now has three multi-point games in his last five appearances.

Dach has been running hot with the help of forward David Gust. Dach and Gust have combined for eight goals in the last six games. In seven of those eight goals, one of the duo has provided the primary assist for the other to score.

Dach ranks ninth amongst AHL rookies in points-per-game with a 0.91 rate.

Goaltender Drew Commesso ranks fifth amongst AHL rookies in goals-against average (2.24) and sixth in save percentage (.917).

Defenseman Louis Crevier already has four points (0G, 4A) in 15 games this season. Crevier only had five assists to his name last season in 62 games with Rockford.

Defenseman Josh Maniscalco has stepped in and performed admirably for the Hogs. Maniscalco played in just one of Rockford's first 10 games, but now has played in five of the last six. A confident puck-mover, Maniscalco has four assists in six contests with the IceHogs.

Forwards Joey Anderson and Cole Guttman were called up to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Anderson has one assist in two NHL games so far this season, and Guttman has one goal in five NHL appearances.

Rookie forward Ryan Gagnier scored his first AHL goal on Saturday against Milwaukee.

Player Profile

# 46 Louis Crevier (D)

Crevier was taken in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Blackhawks and has emerged as an interesting prospect in Chicago's pipeline. The 6-foot-8 defenseman received a heavy dose of AHL action in his rookie campaign last season with 62 games for Rockford. Crevier is a native of Quebec City, Quebec and is in his second pro season at 22 years of age.

