Cleveland's Emil Bemstrom Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

November 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL)







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Cleveland Monsters forward Emil Bemstrom has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 26, 2023.

Bemstrom scored six goals - three of them game-winners - and totaled eight points in four games as the Monsters moved into first place in the North Division with four consecutive victories.

Bemstrom began the week by scoring a pair of third-period goals last Monday to lift Cleveland to a 3-1 win at Charlotte. He scored twice more - his third straight two-goal performance - and added two assists in a 5-2 win over the Checkers on Wednesday, and after being held off the scoresheet in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over Toronto, he came back with the tying and winning goals as the Monsters rallied for a 4-3 overtime victory at Toronto on Sunday.

In six games since joining the Monsters on Nov. 16, Bemstrom has compiled nine goals, 11 points and a plus-9 rating. Over parts of three seasons with Cleveland, the 24-year-old native of Nykoping, Sweden, has totaled 25 goals and 19 assists for 44 points in just 31 AHL games.

Bemstrom has also skated in 12 National Hockey League games with the Columbus Blue Jackets this season, recording three goals and an assist. The Blue Jackets' fourth-round choice in the 2017 NHL Draft has played 184 career games in the NHL, totaling 29 goals and 33 assists for 62 points.

