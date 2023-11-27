Senators Pick up a Point on Trip to Connecticut

BELLEVILLE, ON -The Belleville Senators began a three-game road trip last week, with a trip to Connecticut, making stops in Hartford and Bridgeport. He's a recap of how things went, ahead of three divisional games on tap this week.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Friday, November 25, 2023: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Hartford Wolf Pack - 4 (OT)

The Belleville Senators put up a strong fight in their three-game road trip opener, but fell 4-3 in overtime, to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night at XL Center. Max Guenette, Orrin Centazzo and Angus Crookshank scored for Belleville, while Kevin Mandolese made 40 saves on 44 shots.

Saturday, November 26, 2023: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Bridgeport Islanders - 4

A pair of goals from Jarid Lukosevicius wasn't enough to help the Belleville Sens past the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday afternoon, as they fell 4-2 at the Total Mortgage Arena. Matthew Boucher and Kyle Betts each had two assists and Leevi Merilainen stopped 37 of 41 shots.

STATISTICAL LEADERS:

Points: #9 Angusu Crookshank, #21 Maxence Guenette - 13

Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank - 6

Assists: #21 Maxence Guenette - 11

Power-Play Goals: #13 Egor Sokolov - 3

Shorthanded Goals: #9 Angus Crookshank, #10 Zack Ostapchuk - 1

Plus/Minus: #8 Tarun Fizer (IR), #25 Tyler Kleven, #26 Brennan Saulnier (IR) - +2

Wins: #40 Mads Sogaard - 4

GAA: #40 Mads Sogaard - 2.35

SV%: #40 Mads Sogaard - .932

TRANSACTIONS

November 22, 2023

F Orrin Centazzo - Signed to PTO from Toledo (ECHL)

November 23, 2023

G Mads Sogaard - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

F Matthew Highmore - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

November 26, 2023

G Mads Sogaard - Returned on Loan from Ottawa (NHL)

F Roby Jarventie - Returned on Loan from Ottawa (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 @ Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)

Friday, December 1, 2023 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

Saturday, December 2, 2023 vs Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

