Teddy Bear Toss Brings Record Crowd and 6,771 Bears for Charity

November 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







A record crowd of 8,994 on Saturday threw 6.771 stuffed animals on the ice, bringing the Condors all-time Teddy Bear Toss total to 159,916. It was memorable not only for the record crowd, but for goal scorer Matvey Petrov, who netted his first pro goal while unleashing the bears.

"It was unreal to see that many people," Petrov said. "To be part of such a special community event is incredible. My dad was in attendance too and it was just the third time he's seen me play in person outside of Russia, so it was a special night."

All the bears and stuffed animals were donated to the United Way of Central Eastern California which disseminated them to over 50 local non-profits and emergency service organizations for kids in need throughout the year.

