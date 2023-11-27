Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Hispanic Heritage Knight

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for the team's Hispanic Heritage Knight. Henderson will take on the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. PT this Wednesday, Nov. 29. All fans in attendance will receive a Hispanic Heritage poster when they enter The Dollar Loan Center. Hispanic Heritage Knight is presented by Hijole Tequila, the official tequila of the Henderson Silver Knights.

Activities on the Tiltyard, including interactive games, face painting, and a 360 photo booth, will kick off at 5 p.m. PT. Local multicultural band, Grupo Guayoyo, will be playing music from multiple Hispanic culture including Salsa, Merengue, Cumbia, and more. Their performance will start on the Tiltyard at 5 p.m. PT. Folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico de Las Vegas will also perform on the Tiltyard pregame.

The game will be broadcast in English on 1230 The Game by Brian McCormack, and in Spanish on Deportes Vegas 1460 by Jesus Lopez. This will mark the first Spanish-language local broadcast in Silver Knights' history.

As part of Medieval Monday, fans can purchase single-game tickets to Hispanic Heritage Knight with no fees.

