Emil Bemstrom Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that Cleveland forward Emil Bemstrom, the team's top goal scorer this season, was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending on November 26, 2023. In four appearances last week, Bemstrom posted 6-2-8 with four penalty minutes, a +7 rating and three game-winning goals, helping the first-place Monsters to a 4-0-0 record over that span.

In six appearances for Cleveland this season, Bemstrom registered 9-2-11 with four penalty minutes and a +9 rating and currently ranks among the AHL's leaders in goals (T8th), game-winning goals (3, T3rd), and shooting percentage (36.0%, 5th). Bemstrom additionally supplied 3-1-4 with four penalty minutes in 12 NHL appearances for the Blue Jackets this season.

A 6'0", 193 lb. right-shooting native of Nykoping, Sweden, Bemstrom, 24, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 184 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-23, Bemstrom logged 29-33-62 with 22 penalty minutes. In 31 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-23, Bemstrom registered 25-19-44 with ten penalty minutes and a +5 rating.

Prior to his North American professional career, Bemstrom supplied 8-9-17 with two penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 16 appearances for HIFK Helsinki in Finland's Liiga in 2020-21 and posted 23-12-35 with eight penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 52 appearances for Leksands IF and Djurgardens IF in Sweden's SHL spanning parts of two seasons from 2016-17 and 2018-19. Bemstrom was named the SHL's Rookie of the Year in 2018-19 while helping Djurgardens IF claim the SHL's Silver Medal. Internationally, Bemstrom represented Sweden at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship and the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, and was named Sweden's Junior Player of the Year in 2018-19.

