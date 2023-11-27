Penguins Trade for Peter Abbandonato and Owen Headrick

November 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have acquired forward Peter Abbandonato and defenseman Owen Headrick from the Chicago Wolves in exchange for future considerations.

Abbandonato, 25, has scored one goal and chipped in two assists for three points in 12 games with the Wolves this season. He also attended Pittsburgh Penguins training camp this past fall.

A fifth-year pro from Laval, Québec, Abbandonato has amassed 96 points (27G-69A) in 171 career AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch, Laval Rocket and Chicago. Prior to turning pro, the undrafted forward led the Québec Major Junior Hockey League with 111 points (29G-82A) during the 2018-19 season before leading the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to winning the QMJHL Championship and Memorial Cup.

Headrick, 26, is in his second full season of professional hockey. He picked up one assist while skating in five games for Chicago.

Last season, Headrick was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and won ECHL Defenseman of the Year after leading league blueliners with 15 goals and 54 points. He tacked on an additional 19 points (3G-16A) in 20 Kelly Cup Playoff games as a member of the Idaho Steelheads.

The native of Garden River, Ontario played his first four professional games for the Penguins ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers, at the end of the 2017-18 season. Headrick then played three seasons at the University of New Brunswick, where he led the team's defensemen in points in all three years.

Headrick has appeared in nine total AHL games for the Wolves, Crunch and Texas Stars. He was also a member of the Erie Otters' OHL Championship-winning squad in 2016-17.

