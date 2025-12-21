Tristen Newton EXPLODES with Career-High 41 PTS
Published on December 20, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves YouTube Video
Check out the Iowa Wolves Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 20, 2025
- Hustle Conclude Winter Showcase with Loss to Bulls - Memphis Hustle
- Windy City Starts Regular Season With Win Over Memphis - Windy City Bulls
- Iowa Wolves Beat Birmingham Squadron 117-101 in First Game of Winter Showcase - Iowa Wolves
- Windy City Starts Regular Season with Win over Memphis - Windy City Bulls
- Squadron Fall Short in Winter Showcase Opener - Birmingham Squadron
- Hustle Lose 118-107 to Charge at Winter Showcase - Memphis Hustle
- Charge Sweep Showcase - Cleveland Charge
- Vipers Start Regular Season with Victory over Westchester - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Dainja Leads Skyforce in 130-106 Loss to Lakers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wolves Stories
- Iowa Wolves Beat Birmingham Squadron 117-101 in First Game of Winter Showcase
- Iowa Wolves Introduce New Partnership Initiative: Champions of the Community
- Iowa Wolves Drop Another in Wisconsin 102-107 to the Herd
- Iowa Wolves Suffer Disappointing 101-121 Loss to Motor City Cruise at Home
- Iowa Wolves Featured in MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition