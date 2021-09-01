Trio of Homers Drops Dodgers

The Las Vegas Aviators hit three home runs, accounting for all five of their runs, as they sent the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 5-1 defeat Tuesday night in the series finale between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Las Vegas (56-46) took a 2-0 lead on a homer by Khris Davis in the first inning. The Dodgers' lone run of the night was scored by Drew Avans on a wild pitch in the third inning to trim Las Vegas' lead to one run. Las Vegas' Carlos Pérez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and added a solo homer in the seventh inning for a 5-1 lead as he took over the Triple-A West lead with his 24th and 25th homers of the season. The Dodgers (50-51) loaded the bases in the eighth inning on a single, fielder's choice and a hit by pitch but Las Vegas pitcher Aaron Brown struck out the next two OKC batters to keep the Aviators' lead at 5-1 as the teams closed out the month of August and their six-game series.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have now lost seven of their last eight games and their overall record fell under .500 to 50-51 for the first time since June 21 when they were 20-21. The Dodgers have also lost 10 of their last 12 games. They opened August with a 10-4 record, but the team finished the month 12-14 overall...OKC also finished with a 1-5 record in a second straight series for the first time this season.

-Gavin Lux went 2-for-4 to lead the Dodgers with two hits Tuesday. Over his last three games with OKC, he is 5-for-13 with a double, walk, two RBI and a run scored.

-Drew Avans scored the Dodgers' lone run of the night in the third inning. He hit a one-out single and advanced to third on a single by Gavin Lux before scoring on a wild pitch with two outs.

-In his first outing since pitching an immaculate inning Sunday night, Dodgers reliever Neftalí Feliz struck out the side in the sixth inning Tuesday on 10 pitches, including just one ball thrown on his first pitch to the third batter he faced. He finished the night with 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings with three K's...On Sunday, Feliz struck out all three Las Vegas batters in the sixth inning on a total of nine pitches for the first immaculate inning by an OKC pitcher since José De León accomplished the feat in the first inning Aug. 17, 2016 against Albuquerque in OKC.

-The Dodgers have now allowed at least five runs in each of their last 10 losses and over the last 12 games, the pitching staff has allowed a total of 87 runs and posted a 6.90 ERA (79 ER/103.0 IP). Entering Tuesday's game, OKC was tied for the most runs allowed in the Minors or Majors since Aug. 19...In OKC's 14 losses during the month of August, the team has allowed 108 runs (7.7 rpg)...Tuesday marked the third time in the last seven games the Dodgers' offense was held to one run.

What's Next: Following a league-wide day off Wednesday, the OKC Dodgers continue their homestand and open a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on 94.7 "The Ref," 947theref.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

