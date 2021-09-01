Bees Lose in 12th Inning

September 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Tacoma Rainiers pushed across a run in the bottom of the 12th inning to take a 3-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday night. With the automatic runner to start the inning at second base, a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly brought home the winning run and hand the Bees their ninth straight loss. Tacoma had taken a 2-0 lead in the fifth before Salt Lake tied the game in the seventh on a two run single by Brendon Davis.

Ben Rowen (1-2) took the loss, but pitched well in relief. as he allowed just the one unearned run in two and two-third innings. A.J. Ramos and James Hoyt each tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Starter Brian Johnson went five innings and allowed two runs, one unearned, on four hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Offensively, the Bees managed just four hits.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.