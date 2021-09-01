Three Isotopes Pitchers Promoted to Rockies

As part of September roster expansion in Major League Baseball, two Albuquerque Isotopes pitchers have been called up to the parent Colorado Rockies.

Right-handed flamethrower Julian Fernández had his contract purchased today and will be making his Major League debut. Fernández joined Albuquerque from Double-A Hartford on July 26 and compiled an 0.64 ERA in 14 relief appearances with 18 strikeouts in 14 innings. Fernández routinely reached triple digits on the radar gun, climbing as high as 103 miles per hour.

Righty Antonio Santos was recalled today for what will be his fourth stint with the Rockies this season. He is 0-5 with an 8.39 ERA in 28 appearances (two starts) for the Isotopes in 2021.

In addition, right-hander Justin Lawrence is rejoining the Rockies for the fifth time this year as he takes the place of Jon Gray, who was placed on the Injured List with a right forearm strain. Lawrence has spent a large portion of the year as Albuquerque's closer, recording a team-high five saves. Lawrence is 3-3 with a 4.37 ERA in 22 outings, all out of the bullpen.

