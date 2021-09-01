Series Preview: Bees Cap off Road Stretch in Sacramento

The 43-58 Salt Lake Bees finished a six-game road series with the Tacoma Rainiers and are heading to California to battle with the 44-55 Sacramento River Cats.

The Bees scored 22 runs in the Tacoma series. Brendon Davis, Jonathan Diaz and Jack Dashwood were all pulled up from the Single-A Tri-City Dust Devils during the series to make their Triple-A debut with Salt Lake.

Michael Stefanic continues to put up numbers this season and now has the fifth best batting average (.337) in Triple-A West. On Saturday he went three-for-five, smacked a double and tallied 3 RBI. Stefanic has been a problem for the River Cats bullpen as they have yet to find a solution in stopping Stefanic. This season he's batting .321 (18-56) with two home runs and six RBI. Stefanic concluded August on a high note with a .352 batting average, six home runs and 18 RBI.

Luis Rengifo put together consistent at-bats against the Rainiers and put his power and speed on display in Cheney Stadium and got a hit in every game he played in. He had five hits on 19 at-bats and racked up two doubles in the series. Rengifo finished up August with a .326 batting average and belted 3 home runs with 13 RBI. He's season batting average is at .329 and has a .560 slugging percentage.

Chad Wallach was on a warpath the last time the Bees squared off with the River Cats and did damage in every game. He went eight-for-14 (.571 .avg) with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and sported a .647 on base percentage.

Jonathan Diaz was dealing on Friday in his Triple-A debut. Diaz threw 3.1 innings and only allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out five batters.

The River Cats just wrapped a road series with the Reno Aces. The Aces and the River Cats were scheduled to play six games but only played four as Thursday and Satruday's games were postponed.

Sacramento took two games from Reno and outscored the Aces 28-20 in the series. The River Cats are the fourth place team in the West Division of Triple-A West and have a 21-27 record at home.

Sacramento's first baseman Jason Krizan is having a tremendous season and is supporting the sixth best batting average (.328) and the third most hits (114) in Triple-A.

Krizan stood out against the Aces and had multiple hits in every game of the series. Krizan went 9 for 18 (.500 .avg) with a double, four home runs, six RBI, drew two walks and accounted for five runs scored.

Scott Kazmir is the projected starter for the opening game of the series. He is 2-2 on the season with a 4.91 ERA, 36.2 innings pitched, has 31 strikeouts and opposing hitters have a .242 batting average. In Kazmir' last outing he threw 4 innings and gave up three runs on five hits while striking out three batters.

The first pitch of the series between the Salt Lake Bees and the SAcramento River Cats gets underway in Sutter Health Park @ 8:05 MDT on Thursday, September 1. Tune in to The Zone Sports Network to hear the voice of the Bees' Steve Klauke broadcast the games.

