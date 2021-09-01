Simone Manuel and Roger Clemens to Visit Constellation Field

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters will be hosting nights to honor Olympic swimmer - and Sugar Land native - Simone Manuel and former Skeeter Roger Clemens during their upcoming homestand from Sept. 2-7 against the Las Vegas Aviators at Constellation Field.

The Skeeters will be honoring Manuel during their Friday night game, beginning at 7:05 p.m., by giving out bobbleheads depicting the Olympic gold-medalist to the first 1,500 fans in attendance. Manuel will also be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the game. Manuel, who attended Fort Bend Austin High School in Sugar Land, recently competed in the Tokyo Summer Olympics, winning a bronze medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

Roger and Koby Clemens will be in attendance for the Skeeters' game at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, commemorating the 10-year anniversary of Roger's final professional appearance, which came on September 7, 2012, with the Skeeters. His son, Koby, was the catcher for Roger's final appearance. The Skeeters will be giving away a bronze statue depicting Roger and Koby from the appearance, with both also set to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Roger and Koby will be available to the media following the first pitch.

Tickets for the rest of the Skeeters' 2021 regular season - including the Triple A Final Stretch - are on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.

Below is the full promotional lineup for the Skeeters' homestand vs. Las Vegas from Sept. 2-7:

6:05 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2

Pro Wrestling - Postgame professional wrestling is coming to Constellation Field for the second time this season. Fans can stick around following the game to enjoy a show from Booker T.'s Reality of Wrestling production. A special ticket package that features a ringside ticket to show can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.

Dog Days of Summer (presented by Hollywood Feed) - Fans can bring their dog to the ballpark and sit in the grassland area of Constellation Field. Fans bringing their dog must sign a waiver upon entry to the stadium.

7:05 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3

Fireworks Friday (presented by Victory Solar) - Along with the Simone Manuel celebration, the Skeeters will be capping off Friday's game with a postgame fireworks show.

6:05 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4

Dueling Pianos - Along with the Roger and Koby Clemens celebration, the Skeeters will be hosting a dueling piano show in their Insperity Club after Saturday's game. All fans with a ticket to the game are permitted to the show.

Colon Cancer Awareness Night (Presented by Get Your Rear In Gear) - The Skeeters will be hosting a Colon Cancer Awareness Night, with select areas and events throughout the stadium in place to raise awareness and funds for those affected by colon cancer. Members of the Houston community affected by colon cancer will throw out a ceremonial first pitch. Fans in attendance are also encouraged to wear blue as part of the Colon Cancer Awareness Night.

6:05 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5

Swatson Garden Gnome Giveaway (presented by Terry's Landscaping) - The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Swatson garden gnome as the Skeeters celebrate Swatson's birthday at Constellation Field, with other mascots from around the Houston area to be in attendance.

7:05 p.m., Monday, Sept. 6

My Hero Monday (presented by Smart Financial Credit Union) - A discounted ticket will be offered to members of the military (active and retired) as well as first responders. Proof of ID is required to obtain the discounted ticket.

Margarita Monday - Fans can purchase $5 full-sized margaritas.

7:05 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7

Coca-Cola Family Four-Pack - Available only on Tuesdays at Constellation Field, this ticket package includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for just $72.

