Aces Drops Series Finale to Sacramento, 6-4

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces fell to the Sacramento River Cats tonight, 6-4. The Aces bats were led by Jamie Ritchie, who drove in two and scored himself to account for three of the team's four runs.

Reno fell behind in the first inning, with an early River Cats run making it 1-0 Sacramento.

The Aces quickly were able to answer, with Nick Heath coming around to score on a Ritchie single.

Sacramento would answer, scoring two in the top of the second to take a 3-1 lead.

Reno picked up an unearned run in the bottom of the third, with Ildemaro Vargas scoring on an error to make it 3-2.

The River Cats scored one in the fifth and two in the seventh to extend the lead to 6-2 Sacramento.

Ritchie got things going for Reno in the eighth, driving in Henry Ramos with a double to cut the deficit to 6-3. Ritchie would come around to score on a single by Querecuto, making it 6-4. Ritchie's RBI made it just the seventh time this season the catcher knocked multiple runs in in a game, and first time since July 13.

The Aces are off tomorrow, before starting a six-game series at home on Thursday. The series opener against second-place Tacoma starts at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field. Tickets are available at RenoAces.com, or by texting TIXX to 21003. The game can be heard on KPLY 630AM or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

