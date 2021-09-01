So Extra: Rainiers Bullpen Superb in 12-Inning Win over Salt Lake

Tacoma, WA - Three relievers for the Tacoma Rainiers (60-42) struck out eight batters in innings 10 through 12 on Tuesday night, capping a 3-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees (43-58) and completing a six-game sweep. Salt Lake has now lost nine in a row, and 11 of their last 12. Six is Tacoma's longest home win streak this season, and they can equal their longest overall win streak of 2021 on Thursday in the series-opener at Reno; that series will be for first place in the West Division with the clubs tied following Tuesday's action.

A scoreless game into the fifth inning, Donovan Walton roped a two-out double, and Jantzen Witte followed with a walk. A batter later, Taylor Trammell rapped an RBI single (Walton), while Witte scored on an error to put Tacoma on top 2-0.

The Bees tied it with two in the seventh however; a Chad Wallach walk and a Preston Palmeiro double allowed Brendon Davis a one-out, two-run single. That made Rainiers starter Darren McCaughan a tough-luck no-decision after six shutout innings, during which he did not walk a batter and allowed only two hits (one HBP).

Salt Lake starter Brian Johnson went five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks. The southpaw struck out six, also a no-decision.

In the 10th inning, with the automatic runner at second base, Tacoma RHP Penn Murfee struck out the side with an immaculate inning (nine pitches, nine strikes). It was the first such inning for a Rainiers pitcher since Emilio Pagan on August 9, 2016 at home against Sacramento.

Each bullpen would continue to strand that runner, sending the game to the 12th and equaling the longest contest Tacoma has played this season in innings (three times). After Tacoma lefty Aaron Fletcher struck out two in the 11th, Rainiers right-hander Matt Festa struck out the side in order in the 12th, setting the table for the walk-off.

Alen Hanson bunted Marcus Wilson (auto runner) over to third base, and Luis Liberato brought him home with a winning sac fly to shallow left-center: Wilson beat what looked like a close play at the plate on a slide before the ball rolled away, making Festa the winning pitcher. Tacoma is 5-3 in extra-innings this season (3-2 home).

Rainiers RHP Ryan Weber is the scheduled starter for Thursday's series-opener at Greater Nevada Field in Reno. Tacoma is 5-0 when he pitches, and Weber has not walked a batter during his first 30.1 IP upon joining the club (1.19 ERA, 0.59 WHIP).

