Ramos, Mathisen go yard for series win

Reno, Nev. - Powered by home runs from center fielder Heliot Ramos and third baseman Wyatt Mathisen, the Sacramento River Cats (44-55) downed the first place Reno Aces (59-41) to not only clinch the series, but to secure their first winning month of the season (13-11).

Ramos, who lined out to his older brother, Reno right fielder Henry Ramos, in the first inning, added to the River Cats' 4-2 lead in the seventh with a home run over his brother's head.

Mathisen got revenge on his former team two batters later with his first home run for Sacramento to make it 6-2.

First baseman Jason Krizan closed out his hot month by extending his hitting streak to seven games with a first-inning RBI single. Krizan hit .357 with 12 runs, five home runs, 13 RBIs, and a 1.010 OPS in 19 games.

After Reno tied the game in the bottom of the first, the River Cats retook the lead the next half inning when shortstop Mauricio Dubón lined a two-run double, which barely missed being a go-ahead home run.

Dubón extended the lead to 4-2 in the fifth with some great base running. After Ramos stole second, and the throw got away from Reno shortstop Jake Hager, Dubón took home.

Following the off day, lefty Scott Kazmir (2-2, 4.91) will kick off the River Cats' home series against the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Left fielder Mike Tauchman went 3-for-5 with three singles, his first three-hit game for Sacramento.

Right-hander Silvino Bracho finished off an electric month with a save on Tuesday. In 11 games, Bracho was 1-0 and 5-for-5 in save opportunities, posting a 1.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts in 11.1 innings.

