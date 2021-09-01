Salt Lake Bees Announce 2022 Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees announced dates for their 2022 season today. The Bees will open the 144-game season on Tuesday, April 5 at Tacoma. The home opener at Smith's Ballpark will come a week later as Salt Lake hosts Las Vegas. The season wraps up on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at home against Sacramento.

Each series during the 2022 schedule will be three or six games in length and Monday will be the designated off-day for the team each week with exceptions on May 30 (Memorial Day), July 4 (Independence Day) and Sept. 19 (Final week of the season).

The Bees will play 72 total home games with eight coming in April, 14 in May, 14 in June, nine in July, 18 in August and nine in September. Smith's Ballpark will host holiday games on Easter, Mother's Day, Independence Day and Pioneer Day.

A full promotional schedule for the 2022 season and individual ticket purchases will be available in March.

A full schedule breakdown is below:

- 30 games against Tacoma (18 home, 12 road)

- 30 games against Reno (12 home, 18 road)

- 21 games against Sacramento (15 home, six road)

- 18 games against Las Vegas (six home, 12 road)

- 12 games against Albuquerque (six home, six road)

- 12 games against El Paso (six home, six road)

- 9 games against Oklahoma City (six home, three road)

- 6 games against Round Rock (three home, three road)

- 6 games against Sugarland (six road)

