Tri-City Wins Slugfest Over Schaumburg

June 27, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (23-17) took the series opener 16-9 over the Schaumburg Boomers (24-15) thanks to a plethora of free passes, and four homers at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday.

Schaumburg opened the scoring in the first. Chase Dawson and Brett Milazzo had back-to-back hits off Dwayne Marshall. The two baserunners advanced on a groundout from Blake Berry. Dawson scored on a straight steal of home to give the Boomers a 1-0 lead.

Tri-City responded in the bottom of the first. Cito Culver walked, and Jakob Goldfarb cranked a two-run tater off Jackson Hickert. Carson McCusker and Aaron Altherr were each issued a free pass. Both baserunners moved up ninety feet on a walk. Parks went to first on a walk before Cale Jones came through with a two-run single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 4-1.

Schaumburg picked up a run in the second. Quintin Selma singled, and Kyle Fitzgerald walked to lead off the frame. Alec Craig hit into a 4-6-3 double play, and Fitzgerald went to third. Will Prater singled in a run to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Tri-City extended its lead back to four in the home half of the second. Culver singled, and Hallmark worked a walk. Zach Biermann brought both runners in with a double to make it a 6-2 game.

The Boomers scored seven unanswered runs in the third to go on top, 9-6. The offensive outburst was highlighted by a two-run double from Blake Grant-Parks, and a Gaige Howard two-run single.

Marshall was handed a no-decision. He pitched 2.2 innings, yielding nine runs on nine hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Tri-City clawed back in the bottom of the third. Jones reached on an error, and Ian Walters followed suit with his first homer in a ValleyCats uniform to trim the deficit to 9-8.

McCusker tied up the game with a solo homer in the fourth. Altherr singled before Parks and Jones walked to load the bases. Afterward, Walters reached on a go-ahead infield single, driving in his third run of the game. Culver then had an RBI walk to give Tri-City an 11-9 lead.

The ValleyCats continued taking advantage of the free passes in the fifth. Hallmark led off with a single, and swiped second. Biermann was hit by a pitch. Altherr then walked. Parks and Jones each walked to bring in a run, and pull Tri-City ahead, 13-9.

The 'Cats tacked on a run in the sixth. Jake Joyce issued a walk to Goldfarb, who then stole second, and moved to third on an error from Grant-Parks. Hallmark collected his second hit of the day with an RBI single to provide Tri-City with a 14-9 advantage.

Hallmark had his third hit of the game to begin the eighth. He swiped second, for his 20th stolen base of the year. McCusker then belted a two-run blast off Fitzgerald to make it a 16-9 affair. It was McCusker's second multi-homer game of the 2023 campaign, and he now has 17 long balls this year.

Brac Warren, Aaron Ernst, Coleman Huntley, Greg Veliz, and Reymin Guduan combined for 6.1 innings of scoreless baseball. Huntley (1-0) earned the win. He threw two innings, giving up no hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Hickert (3-2) received the loss. He went two innings, allowing six runs on four hits, walking five, and striking out none.

Overall, every position player from both clubs reached base safely. Including hit by pitches, there were 27 free passes. Both clubs combined to throw 425 pitches.

Tri-City continues its three-game series against the Schaumburg Boomers tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 16 | SCHAUMBURG 9

W: Coleman Huntley (1-0)

L: Jackson Hickert (3-2)

Time of Game: 3:27

Attendance: 2,112

