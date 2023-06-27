Wild Things, Boulders Washed out Tuesday

POMONA, NY - The series opener in Pomona, New York at Clover Stadium against the New York Boulders has been postponed due to rain. The Boulders and Wild Things will make it up as part of a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday, June 28 at 5 p.m.

Tuesday's opener was scheduled to start the first three-game series for Washington at Clover Stadium since 2021, as the teams only met in Washington last season. It also would've been the seventh of a nine-game road trip for the Wild Things, who are looking to get back on track after being swept by the Grizzlies this past weekend in Sauget.

Game one of tomorrow's doubleheader is slated to start at 5 p.m. Kobe Foster was scheduled to go against New York's Dawson Lane tonight. Updates on probable pitchers and lineups for both games tomorrow will be on the Wild Things' social media pages.

Washington will return home after this series to close out the unofficial first half of the season with a nine-game homestand that begins Friday, June 30 with the Schaumburg Boomers in town. Tickets and promotions are available for the entire homestand and the rest of the season at washingtonwildthings.com.

