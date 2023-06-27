Martinez Twirls Gem, Y'alls Take Series Opener

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (21-19), presented by Towne Properties, used a dominant start and early offense to topple the Trois-Rivières Aigles (13-26) 5-2 in their series opener on Tuesday.

The Y'alls started quickly on offense against Trois-Rivières starter Ray Weber. First baseman Craig Massey walked to lead off the game before right fielder Ray Zuberer hit a two-run home run to put the Y'alls up 2-0 two batters into the game. Designated hitter Brennan Price then doubled, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on third baseman Brian Fuentes' sacrifice fly. After one inning, Florence led 3-0.

The Y'alls tacked on another run in the second when center fielder Cole Brannen singled, stole second, then scored on Craig Massey's RBI single. Florence tacked on its final run in the third when second baseman Harrison DiNicola hit a home run to make it 5-0.

Florence would need no further offense behind righthander Edgar Martinez (8.0 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K), who turned in a sensational start. The Y'alls righthander posted his sixth consecutive quality start and pitched no-hit baseball into the seventh inning. Trois-Rivières loaded the bases in the seventh on a pair of walks and a dropped third strike before catcher Victor Cerny broke up the no-hitter with a two-out, two-RBI single.

Martinez returned to the mound for the eighth to finish his outing before righthander Brian McKenna entered in the ninth to pitch a scoreless frame, earn his first save of the season, and polish off a one-hitter over the Aigles.

The Y'alls now lead the season series 1-0 and return to Thomas More Stadium on Wednesday to lock down a series win. First pitch for Game 2 between Florence and Trois-Rivières is at 11:05 a.m. ET.

