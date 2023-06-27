Bolts Open Home Stand with Blowout Win

June 27, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts set season highs in hits and runs as they scored in five separate innings on their way to a 10-4 victory over the Joliet Slammers at Ozinga Field Tuesday night.

Joliet (19-21) struck first, getting a solo home run in the top of the first from Matthew Warkentin, his 12th of the year and the first allowed by Garrett Christman this season.

In the bottom of the second, the ThunderBolts (16-24) took over. Dan Robinson hit a two-run double that gave the Bolts their first lead and they added two more runs in the frame courtesy of a Troy Viola, RBI base hit.

The Slammers threatened to make a game of it, putting a two-spot on the board in the top of the fourth but Christman settled down and did not allow another run over seven innings total.

Single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth helped Windy City slowly pull away. Jake Boone's RBI single made it 5-3, one of three hit of the day for Boone, who also had an RBI double in the sixth. Matt Morgan's solo homer also put a run on the board.

Viola hit a three-run home run in the seventh innings to give the Bolts a double digit scoring total for the first time this year and put the game away.

Christman (3-2) struck out four and allowed no walks over seven innings in earning the win. Justin Ferrell (1-3) gave up six runs in 4.2 innings and took the loss.

The series continues on Wednesday night as the ThunderBolts send Adrien Reese (0-2, 3.55) to the mound looking for a series victory. The Slammers counter with Cole Cook (4-1, 1.53). It's Karaoke Night at Ozinga Field as well as Senior Night and Military Night, presented by SecureOne Security Services. First pitch is set for 6:35 and fans not in attendance can find the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.