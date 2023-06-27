Tri-City Swings to Win in Roadtrip Opener

TROY, N.Y.. - The Tri-City ValleyCats scored in seven different innings to hand the Schaumburg Boomers a 16-9 loss in the opener of a six-game roadtrip in New York on Tuesday night.

Chase Dawson stole home to score the first run in the top of the first but Jakob Goldfarb homered just two batters into the bottom of the first to give Tri-City the lead. The ValleyCats held a 6-2 lead going into the third inning when the Boomers exploded for seven runs ti take a 9-6 advantage. Blake Grant-Parks doubled home two in the frame and Will Prater singled to bring the Boomers within 6-5. Gaige Howard put the Boomers ahead with a two-run single and the team tacked on two more in the inning to chase the starter but did not score again. The bullpen for Tri-City logged 6.1 hitless innings as the offense just kept coming.

Jackson Hickert started and lasted just two innings. Antonio Frias suffered the loss in relief. The pitching staff issued a season high 14 walks in the defeat. The Boomers drew seven walks themselves and were also hit by a pitch five times. Prater and Dawson tallied two hits each. Schaumburg stole eight bases, a franchise record. Prater swiped three.

The Boomers continue the roadtrip with the middle game tomorrow night. The team will return home for the Fourth of July Festivities beginning on July 3 against Joliet. Tickets are available by visiting boomersbaseball.com or calling 847-461-3695.

