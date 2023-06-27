Otters' Early Offensive Attack Subdues Grizzlies

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters scored in the first four innings and mounted 13 hits to roll past the Gateway Grizzlies 8-2 Tuesday night at Bosse Field.

Noah Myers hit his fourth home run in the last five games with a leadoff solo blast in the first inning.

The Otters added two more runs in the second inning as Jomar Reyes had a base hit and Ethan Skender a double with both coming around to score.

Evansville made it a five-run lead in the 3rd inning as Myers notched a leadoff base hit and came home on a Kona Quiggle double. Quiggle then scored on a sacrifice fly.

Situational hitting proved key as the Otters did not strand a run in the first three innings.

Gateway hit a solo home run in the fourth, but the Otters matched the run in the bottom half courtesy of an Aaron Beck leadoff double and George Callil RBI knock.

A Bryan Rosario two-RBI double in the sixth put the finishing touches on the victory.

Zach Smith earned the win from the mound, tossing five innings and allowing just one earned run. He struck out five and was helped by the Otters' defense that turned two inning ending double plays.

All nine Otters recorded hits as Evansville plated runs in five of eight innings. Reyes advanced his team long on-base streak to 19 games. Quiggle and Callil both saw their hit streaks move to eight games. Beck recorded his third multi-hit game in his last four games.

Evansville has hit a home run in a season best five straight games. The Otters have plated at least eight runs in their last four games.

Evansville and Gateway play again Wednesday night in game two of the series with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. Bosse Field hosts a Senior Connection Wednesday with discounted senior GA tickets

