Tri-City Defense Shines in Eighth Consecutive Win

July 6, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (27-23) earned their eighth straight victory in a tight 5-4 contest against the Sussex County Miners (17-32) on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Sussex County got on the board in the second. Evan Giordano lifted a solo home run off Chas Cywin to put the Miners ahead, 1-0.

Tri-City retaliated in the bottom of the second. Ian Walters started the frame with a double off Mike Reagan. Jeff Nicol then walked. Tyson Gingerich had a swinging bunt single to Gavin Stupienski, and Reagan was covering first base. Reagan missed the throw, and everyone moved up 90 feet. Robbie Merced walked to place a runner at every square base. Jaxon Hallmark singled in a run, and Javeyan Williams followed suit with a sac fly to put the ValleyCats on top, 3-1.

Cywin was the opener, and received the no-decision. He worked two frames, allowing a run on one hit, and struck out two.

Sussex County utilized the long ball again in the fourth. Oraj Anu went yard against Zeke Wood, and made it a 3-2 affair.

Williams walked in the fifth. Demias Jimerson belted a two-run jack to provide Tri-City with a 5-2 advantage.

Wood, Nick DeCarlo, and Nathan Medrano bridged the gap to Austin Dill, who entered in the eighth for the 'Cats. Dill received a comebacker from Alec Sayre, which was limited to an infield single thanks to a leaping grab by Oscar Campos. Cory Acton singled, and the two baserunners stole second and third, respectively. Sayre came around on a wild pitch, which trimmed the deficit to 5-3.

Gingerich made a Jeter-esque throw to get the first out in the ninth, and was assisted by a nice stretch and pick by Campos. Afterward, Tony Gomez ripped a one-out double. Sayre plated Gomez with a single to make it a 5-4 game. Acton grounded one up to middle, Gingerich, from the outfield grass, flipped the ball to Elvis Peralta, who fired a strike to Ryan Cash at first for a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Dill collected his first save of the season. He went two innings, giving up two runs on five hits, and struck out three.

Wood (4-1) picked up the win. He matched a season-high with three frames, yielding a run on three hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Reagan (0-6) was handed the loss. He pitched five frames, giving up five runs, four earned on six hits, walking three, and striking out five.

The ValleyCats go for the sweep over the Miners on Sunday, July 7 th. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 5 | SUSSEX COUNTY 4

W: Zeke Wood (4-1)

L: Mike Reagan (0-6)

S: Austin Dill (1)

Time of Game: 2:28

Attendance: 2,015

