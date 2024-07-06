Grizzlies Win Fourth Straight, Clinch Series Over Boomers

July 6, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Sauget, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies won their fourth consecutive game on Saturday night at Grizzlies Ballpark, taking a 6-4 decision against the Schaumburg Boomers to clinch the weekend series.

The Grizzlies scored first early in the ballgame, as Schaumburg starter Aaron Glickstein (3-4) issued back-to-back walks leading off the bottom of the second inning, followed by a Jack-Thomas Wold single to load the bases with no outs. Kevin Krause then brought in the first run of the game on a double play to shortstop, and Edwin Mateo came up clutch with a two-out RBI single to make it a 2-0 game.

In the next inning, Abdiel Diaz reached on an error by Schaumburg first baseman Kyle Fitzgerald, which proved to be costly when Peter Zimmermann came up with two outs and hit a two-run home run to right field, his second dinger in as many games, to expand the Grizzlies' lead to 4-0.

Schaumburg native Teague Conrad (5-2) would capitalize on the early run support to earn the victory, as despite walking six Boomers batters in 5 1/3 innings, he limited the damage with men on base. The lone runs he allowed came in the fifth inning when Fitzgerald homered to right with a man on base to make it a 4-2 contest, but the Grizzlies' offense would have an answer.

In the sixth inning, Wold came up after a leadoff walk by Glickstein, and crushed a two-run homer to right field to make it a 6-2 ballgame, knocking in what proved to be the game-winning runs as the Boomers rallied late.

With two outs and men at first and second base in the top of the eighth, pinch-hitter Ty Crittenberger singled to center field to make it 6-3, and the Boomers would later load the bases in the inning, putting the potential lead run at the plate, but Leoni De La Cruz struck out Fitzgerald to end that threat. Schaumburg would get another homer to right field from Paxton Wallace in the ninth inning, but De La Cruz would not permit any other baserunners, shutting the door for the save as Gateway took the home series.

The Grizzlies now will go for a fifth straight win to conclude their homestand as well as a sweep against the Boomers on Sunday, July 7, at 5:30 p.m. CT. Lukas Veinbergs will start for the Grizzlies against Schaumburg ace Cole Cook before Gateway heads back on the road next week.

