Bolts Shook in Washington

July 6, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







WASHINGTON, PA- The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped the middle game of a three-game series against the Washington Wild Things 14-0 Saturday night at Wild Things ballpark.

Washington (32-17) outfielder Brandon Mcilwain tripled to lead off the second inning. Ethan Wilder dribbled an RBI ground out making it 1-0 Wild Things.

In the bottom of the third, the Wild Things warmed up the bats. After a hit by pitch, three consecutive base knocks including an RBI single by Wilder made it 2-0. A wild pitch strike out to Richard Sanchez gave Washington a 3-0 lead through three innings.

Windy City (20-31) hit the scoreboard in the top of the sixth via a throwing error by Washington first baseman Andrew Czech making it a one run deficit 3-2.

BOX SCORE

The Wild Things clawed the run back in the bottom of the seventh inning. An RBI single by Robert Chayka with two outs gave Washington insurance and a 4-2 advantage 4-2. The inning continued when Carson Clowers knocked in a three-run double and a 7-2 Wild Things lead.

The Bolts got a tally on the board in the eighth with an RBI single by Armando Albert.

Bolts RHP Ruddy Gomez (0-3) tossed 3.1 innings giving up six hits over walks while striking out six.

Windy City LHP Caleb Riedel threw 3.0 innings conceding three runs over two hits walking one and striking out one. RHP Bryce Hellgeth tossed a scoreless eighth

Dariel Fregio (6-2) worked seven innings giving up four hits over walk while striking out six.

The ThunderBolts finish off a six-game road trip for the series finale against the Washington Wild Things Sunday at 5:45 CT at Wild Things Ballpark. Windy City Michael Barker (1-4, 5.83) v Washington Jordan DiValerio (4-2, 6.35).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.