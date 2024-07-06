Boomers Strand 11 in Close Loss

SAUGET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers connected on a pair of homers but suffered a fourth consecutive defeat, dropping a 6-4 decision to the Gateway Grizzlies on the road Saturday night.

Gateway opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second inning, the first of three frames which saw the hosts score a pair of runs. The lead swelled to 4-0 in the third. Kyle Fitzgerald put the Boomers on the board in the fifth inning with a two-run homer to right. Jack-Thomas Wold hit a two-run homer of his own in the sixth to push the lead to 6-2. The Boomers had many chances, placing runners on base in all but one inning, but could not overcome the deficit. Ty Crittenberger delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth but the Boomers left the bases loaded. Paxton Wallace homered in the ninth but that was as close as the Boomers could come.

Schaumburg drew 10 walks in the game but left 11 on base. Aaron Glickstein suffered the loss on the mound, allowing four earned runs in six innings. Mitch White and Nolan Pender both worked perfect innings. Eight of the nine players in the contest reached base.

The Boomers (27-22) conclude the series in the St. Louis area on Sunday night at 5:30pm. All-Star LHP Cole Cook (2-2, 3.38) is the scheduled starter for Schaumburg against RHP Lukas Veinbergs (1-3, 2.51). The team returns home on July 12 for a three-game set at Wintrust Field before the All-Star break. Plenty of fun is slated for the night as it is Star Wars Night featuring postgame fireworks and a special drone show. The team will wear special jerseys that be auctioned to benefit Donate Life Illinois. Tickets for the remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

