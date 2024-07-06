Larson Tosses Quality Outing, Titans Win Fourth Straight

Joliet, IL - Grant Larson (win, 4-2), tossed eight innings of two-run ball to help the Ottawa Titans (30-18) beat the Joliet Slammers (22-28) by a 7-2 final on Saturday, winning their fourth in a row.

The middle game of the series did not start as planned for Larson and the Titans, seeing a trio of hits in the bottom of the first lead to the opening run. Drew Stengren connected for his second RBI single of the series, pulling a base hit to left to make it 1-0 Slammers.

After going down in order in the first against Dwayne Marshall (loss, 1-3), the Titans erupted for four in the second inning. Christian Ibarra and Jamey Smart singled to open the frame - setting up a three-run blast the opposite way from Brendan O'Donnell to put the Titans ahead. O'Donnell's second homer in as many plate appearances gave the Titans life early in the game. After a Taylor Wright single, AJ Wright lined a single the opposite way to right, making it 4-1.

Wright's knock would mark the final hit for the Titans until a seventh-inning single against righty Frank Plesac spoiled a solid stretch from Slammers pitching.

With the Titans up by a trio, both starters settled in and cruised through the middle frames. Marshall sat down 13 of the final 15 he faced for six innings of four-run ball. Meanwhile, on the mound of the Titans, the all-star Larson mowed down 13 of 14 at one point from the second through sixth.

In the seventh, Jonathan Sierra blasted the first pitch of the inning over the fence in right to cut the deficit to two with his first long ball of the season.

Larson tossed his seventh quality start of the season, allowing two runs on nine hits, not walking a batter, and striking out three in the win. So far this season, the Titans are 7-2 when Larson takes the mound through nine starts.

In the ninth, the Titans struck and blew the game open - courtesy of Aaron Casillas' bases-clearing double to the left field corner off Ian Delleman - putting the Titans up 7-2. The extra-base hit from the rookie marked his third double of the road trip.

Jonah Jenkins walked two and punched out two, locking down the victory out of the bullpen with a scoreless inning in the ninth.

The Titans have now won four in a row, ten of their last 11, and 20 of their last 24 - playing within a game of first in the East Division with seven games left in the first half.

The Ottawa Titans end their six-game road trip with the finale of a three-game series against the Joliet Slammers on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. ET from Slammers Stadium in Joliet, Illinois. After an off day on Monday, the Titans open an all-Canadian homestand to end the first half starting on Tuesday night against the Trois-Rivières Aigles at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

