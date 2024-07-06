Knockouts Blanked by Otters & Drop Game Two

EVANSVILLE, IN- Dakota Phillips went 2 for 2, including a bases-clearing double and four RBIs to give Evansville a 5-0 shutout victory over New England on Saturday night at Boose Field. The Otters improved to 20-30, while the Knockouts dropped to 14-34.

Evansville's starting pitcher, Casey Delgado, didn't factor into the decision as he pitched three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and striking out three batters. The win in relief went to Ryan Wiltse, who improved to 1-0 for the season after pitching three innings, giving up two hits and one walk, while striking out two batters. New England's Anderson Comas suffered his first loss of the season, going 0-1, as he pitched six innings, allowing two hits and two runs (one earned), walking five and striking out seven batters.

Delgado had a strong start, retiring 9 of the first 11 batters he faced during his three innings on the mound. Wiltse also performed well, retiring 9 of 12 batters while he was on the mound.

Comas pitched a no-hitter through the first three innings, successfully retiring 9 out of the first 13 batters. However, Phillips broke the no-hitter in the fourth and changed the game by hitting his third home run of the season, which gave Evansville a 1-0 lead.

Jalen Garcia led off with a single to center field in the third and then stole second base. However, the next three Knockouts batters were retired. Then, with two outs, Brady West singled to right center field in the fourth inning and Ramon Jimenez walked, putting two runners on base. However, the inning ended when Keagan Calero struck out swinging.

In the bottom of the fifth Delivn Zinn doubled to center field to lead off the inning and with one out Gary Mattis grounded out to Luis Atiles at third. Zinn advanced to third and scored on an error by Garcia at first.

The Knockouts added another hit in the sixth and seventh, but they were unable to tally any runs on the board.

White walked and then stole second base with one out in the seventh. Mattis followed with a single to Atiles on the third base side, putting the Otters' runners on first and second. Then, Kyle Petri came in for relief, and both runners advanced due to a balk. David Mendham then walked, loading the bases for Phillips. Phillips stepped up and cleared the bases with a three-run double toward right-center field, bringing the score to 5-0 in favor of the Otters.

In the top of the ninth inning, New England had a chance to score a run with two runners on base and two outs. Unfortunately, J.R. DiSarcina ended the game by hitting a fly ball to left field.

For the Otters, Phillips and Zinn had multi-hit games, while Mattis had a single hit. For New England, five different players recorded a base hit on the team loss. Garcia was the only Knockout to have an extra base hit.

The Knockouts finish their road trip tomorrow with the final game of their weekend series against the Evansville Otters. They return to Campanelli Stadium on July 9th, beginning a six-game homestead against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Tickets for the week can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

