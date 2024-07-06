Florence Comes up Short in New York

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (21-28), presented by Towne Properties, fell again in game two against the New York Boulders by a final score of 10-8. With the loss, Florence now has a four-game losing streak.

This one was at least closer than yesterday's 16-5 loss. Both teams had double-digit games in the hit column as it was another slugfest. The southpaw Jonaiker Villalobos got the ball for Florence and did not miss many New York bats. He allowed three runs in the first, one in the second, one in the third, and two in the fifth. Villalobos ended with 4.2 innings pitched, allowing 11 hits and seven runs in a losing effort to move to 2-5 on the season.

The Florence offense fought in this one totaling 12 hits in the loss. Three runs in the third, followed by a two-run shot from TJ Reeves in the fifth, tied the game at five in the top of the fifth. Reeves finished with a 2-for-4 line with four RBIs in his first game back after being sidelined for the last three games. Blaze O'Saben also looked great in the loss going 3-for-5 for the second consecutive night, scoring one run.

Alex Wagner gave up three runs in the bottom of the sixth which gave New York a 10-6 lead. Sergio Gutierrez ripped a two-run double in the seventh, but Florence couldn't complete the comeback and dropped the series to New York 10-8.

Florence will look to salvage the series tomorrow against New York in the finale of the three-game series. Edgar Martinez will get the ball for Florence as he looks to build off of his first start this week on Tuesday. Notably, that is the only game Florence has won on the road trip. The first pitch is set for 5 p.m. ET.

