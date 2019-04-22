Treat Mom to Mother's Day Brunch at the Ballpark on May 12

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Mother's Day brunch is served in The Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. There will be two seatings from which to select for the event on Sunday, May 12, but hurry because seating is limited.

The first serving will be at 10:30am and the second serving is scheduled for 1:00pm. Pick a time and contact the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office at (920) 733-4152. You may bring out the whole family, but you must make a reservation in advance to attend this event.

The menu for brunch includes Bruschetta Chicken, Seafood Pasta Alfredo, Door County Roast Pork Loin, a Mesquite-Smoked Turkey Carving Station, Wild Mushroom & Cheese Enchiladas, Mashed Yukon Potatoes, Candied Carrots, Sausage Links, Bacon, and Scrambled Eggs. There will also be American Fries and Biscuits & Gravy.

Additionally, a Salad Buffet, a Yogurt Bar, Veggie Crudité, Pasta Salad, Fresh Baked Rolls, Danishes, and Donuts are on the menu.

There is a Children's Buffet, too. Spaghetti, Chicken Nuggets, Macaroni & Cheese, French Toast Sticks, Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwiches, Pudding Cups, and Chocolate Milk are available for the kids.

Beverages available include juices, milk, and coffee. The bar will have one complimentary "Momosa" for every mom with a ticket.

Make sure to save room for an assortment of desserts as well.

Brunch is offered for $25 per person for those 13 and older and $12 per person for those between the ages of 3 and 12. Children under three years of age may eat free. Each seating is limited to 140 people.

Tickets for the brunch are on sale through Wednesday, May 8. Reserve your spot for Mother's Day Brunch now. Space is limited and there will be no walk-ins allowed on May 12. Contact the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office at (920) 733-4152, 800-WI-TIMBER, or stop by during regular business hours - Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

