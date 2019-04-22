Four Spot Sends Cougars Four Above .500

April 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





Burlington, Iowa - The Kane County Cougars (11-7) scored four runs in the fifth inning to beat the Burlington Bees (12-6) by a final of 4-1 on Monday night at Community Field. Ryan Weiss (1-1) earned his first win as a Cougar.

Neither starting pitcher budged in the first three innings. Weiss allowed just two hits over the first three frames, while Burlington starter Cole Duensing faced one over the minimum. However, in the fourth, the Bees rallied with one out against Weiss. Spencer Griffin doubled, then the next batter, Francisco Del Valle, reached on an error by Cougar first baseman Andy Yerzy, scoring Griffin.

The Cougars were quick to strike back in the fifth. Alek Thomas tripled to start the frame. Alex King tied the game with a sacrifice fly and also reached first base because left fielder Francisco Del Valle dropped the ball. Eddie Hernandez doubled to drive in King then came around to score an insurance run two batters later on Jorge Perez's RBI double. The Cougars capped the four-run rally on Zack Shannon's two-out RBI single.

The run Weiss allowed in the fourth was unearned and proved to be the only blemish in his five-inning start. The right-hander surrendered just three hits, didn't walk anyone and struck out five. Erin Baldwin came in on his 23rd birthday and didn't allow a run or a hit in 1.2 innings, although he did walk three. Blake Workman (2) nailed down his second save in as many outings with 2.1 innings of no-run, two-hit ball.

Duensing (1-1) took the loss for Burlington. He was charged with four runs (two earned) in 4.2 innings on the hill. Mayky Perez got the final out of the fifth. Hector Yan pitched the final four innings for Burlington and did not allow a run.

The Cougars look to win the series a day early on Tuesday night. Right-hander Justin Lewis (0-1, 4.63) takes the ball for the Cougars against Bees right-hander Robinson Pina (2-0, 2.45). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.