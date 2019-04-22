Bowling Green Hot Rods Game Notes

About Saturday... The Hot Rods were looking for their first sweep of the season, having beaten the Great Lakes Loons in the first two games of the three-game set, but the Loons upended the Hot Rods 8-3 in a 2:35 minute contest. The Loons plated four runs in the bottom of the second to take an early lead, but Bowling Green answered back in the fourth and fifth innings to come within a run. Kaleo Johnson broke the seal in the fourth with an RBI single to right, making it a 4-1 game while Ford Proctor added an RBI single to left in the fifth compounded by Connor Hollis' RBI ground out in the next at-bat to make it a 4-3 ballgame. The Hot Rods were held to one hit over the final three frames, while Great Lakes dropped four unearned runs onto their tally to go on to win, 8-3.

BETTSer than before... Chris Betts had a two-homer game in the series against Great Lakes and has shown up on the MWL leaderboard in five categories: HR (T-4, 4), SLG (T-7, .569), OPS (7, .988), TB (T-6, 29), and R (T-4, 13). He's also tied for fourth in all of class-A baseball in runs scored.

Following Franco ... The Rays #1 prospect (according to Pipeline and BA) struggled to start his season (Batting .200 with 2 XBH in first seven games) but has put together a seven-game hitting streak. It's tied for the fourth longest hitting streak in the MWL this season and is the third longest active streak. He's batting .321 over the stretch with three extra base hits to go along with three RBI, four runs scored, three walks and just three strikeouts.

Climb Aboard... Kaleo Johnson has the longest on-base streak for BG this season, reaching safely in 11 games thanks to Saturday's 1-for-4 day. Johnson is batting .267 during the streak (which began on April 9) and has an OBP of .313. He's collected 12 hits, one homer, five doubles, 10 RBI, two walks, and K'd 11 times in that span. Michael Smith also had an 11-game streak before landing on the IL.

Cream of the Crop... The Hot Rods lead the league in runs scored (85), with the next closest team, Lake County, seven runs behind. They've logged the most at-bats in the Midwest (575) while pacing the circuit in RBI with 76. The club is also tied for the league lead with six triples and 29 stolen bases.

Rising to the Top... Other categories the Hot Rods rate highly in are: Hits (T-2nd, 140), Homers (T-4th, 12), walks (2nd, 88), OBP (2nd, .247), and total bases (211).

Saturday's Notes... Franco and Johnson both extended personal hit streaks to six games... Hollis' five-game hit streak was snapped on Saturday... Palomaki has a four-game hit streak... Proctor has a three-game streak... After allowing runs in each of his first three appearances, Lara hasn't allowed a run in two-straight outings... McClanahan's five innings of work ties a career high for the third time... He issued the most walks of his career with four while the four runs scored against him are also a new career-mark...Bowling Green is 2-5 in their blue jerseys... Saturday is still the only day of the week the Hot Rods haven't hit a home run on... They're also 0-3 on Saturday... Brown had his first outfield assist of the season... Every outfielder on the roster has at least one this season...

