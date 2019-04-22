Rattlers Rained Out at Home on Monday

April 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Cedar Rapids Kernels were rained out on Monday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The teams will make up Monday's rainout as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.

Game one of the twinbill is set to begin at 12:05pm. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Fans with tickets for Monday's rainout tickets may exchange those tickets for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2019 regular season home game (based on availability). Rain check tickets can be exchanged in person at the Timber Rattlers box office or over the phone by holding the tickets with a credit card. Exchanges made over the phone are held at the will-call window at the stadium and can be picked up by turning in the rain check tickets. Rain check tickets cannot be exchanged online. There will be NO refunds on tickets.

Tuesday is D.A.R.E. Day and area D.A.R.E. programs are invited to attend this game at a discounted rate. There is also a Baker Tilly Business Person Special with WVBO and WNAM on Tuesday. Show your business card at the box office to receive a box seat ticket, a hot dog or brat, and your choice of beverage for $17. This offer is also open to military personnel with valid ID. Those 55 & older can take advantage of the Primrose Silver Foxes Deal - box seat ticket bucket hat, beverage, and brat or hot dog for $17.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the Timber Rattlers. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 11:45am. MiLB.tv subscribers can watch the game over the internet.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.