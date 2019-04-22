Kernels, Timber Rattlers Postponed
April 22, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
GRAND CHUTE, WIS. - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were rained out Monday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. This game will be made up Tuesday afternoon as part of a doubleheader featuring two seven-inning games. The opener is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., and the second contest will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.
Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will broadcast all of the action in this seven-game Cedar Rapids road trip starting with the Kernels' three-game series at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Tuesday's online coverage will be available at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.
Cedar Rapids' next homestand begins April 30 and runs through May 5. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.
